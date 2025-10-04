Sign up
Photo 857
Record Fair
Before heading to Leicester for the rugby I dropped down to the bottom of Lincolnshire, Stamford, to attend their bi-monthly record fair.
The bottom photo shows my purchases.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
7
7
4
4
Album
Those Little Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fair
,
vinyl
,
records
,
stamford
Sue Cooper
ace
Great purchases, I approve 😂
October 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I still have my vinyl of that Genesis album. It belonged to my late brother originally. Love my vinyls!
October 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous images
October 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
Good choices
October 5th, 2025
