Record Fair by phil_sandford
Photo 857

Record Fair

Before heading to Leicester for the rugby I dropped down to the bottom of Lincolnshire, Stamford, to attend their bi-monthly record fair.

The bottom photo shows my purchases.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
Great purchases, I approve 😂
October 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I still have my vinyl of that Genesis album. It belonged to my late brother originally. Love my vinyls!
October 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fabulous images
October 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
Good choices
October 5th, 2025  
