White Bridge by phil_sandford
Photo 858

White Bridge

Hartsholme Park this afternoon.

We always think Hartsholme goes over in Autumn later than the surrounding countryside and this year is no different. There is some Autumnal colour evident, but not that much yet.

Thanks for dropping by.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
