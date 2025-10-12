Sign up
Photo 858
White Bridge
Hartsholme Park this afternoon.
We always think Hartsholme goes over in Autumn later than the surrounding countryside and this year is no different. There is some Autumnal colour evident, but not that much yet.
Thanks for dropping by.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4414
photos
157
followers
168
following
Tags
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
shire
,
lincolnshire
,
hartsholme
,
white-bridge
