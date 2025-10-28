Previous
A Brolly Good Walk by phil_sandford
Photo 860

A Brolly Good Walk

Took this just as we were leaving the gardens and heading to the farm shop to buy cake ……

Thanks for dropping by
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact