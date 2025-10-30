October 2025 Books

Another month of my reading, another collage.



Non-fiction – Again, I’ve removed some of the non-fiction books, that I’m dipping into now and then; back to looking at Sabrina Ghayour’s Persiana Easy now we have a kitchen again. Almost finished Above Us The Stars by Jane Gulliford-Lowes, the story of her uncle’s war time exploits with Bomber Command. Still dropping into Paul Williams hilarious Rugby Was F***ing Better When. Finally I took delivery of a signed copy of Ben Youngs’ autobiography Beyond The Line which I’ve just started reading.



Fiction – Finished reading Conn Iggulden’s Emperor; The Fields of Swords, the third book in his Julius Ceaser series. Read the new offering by Dan Brown, The Secret of Secrets, the Robert Langdon thriller, which sees Langdon get into mortal peril within the first chapter. Read the latest Jo Nesbo Blood Ties, the second book set in the Norwegian town of Os featuring the dysfunctional brothers Carl and Roy Opgard. Now currently reading Mick Herron’s, Why We Die, the 3rd Zoe Boehm novel (the 1st of which has just started on Apple+ with Emma Thompson starring as Zoe.

