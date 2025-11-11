Well Hello

new technology.



After 4 days of keeping the milk cold in a washing up bowl of water in the conservatory, and buying food an hour before we cooked it, we're back in the 21st century with the new fridge/freezer.



To save money, LG have created a very puzzling handbook/user guide with diagrams and explanations of every one of these that they make, you just have to work out which instruction is for your model.



It was delivered standing up, so just needed 4 hours of standing in situ before being plugged in and turned on; we'll stock the fridge with 'stuff' later this evening and replenish the freezer tomorrow when it's had 12-14 hours to get to the correct temperature.



Hey ho, 1st world problems