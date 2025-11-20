Sign up
Photo 863
Well This
Can push off, smartish.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4459
photos
155
followers
168
following
Tags
snow
,
hate-it
JackieR
ace
Stay safe!!!
November 20th, 2025
