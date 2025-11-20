Previous
Well This by phil_sandford
Photo 863

Well This

Can push off, smartish.
20th November 2025

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
236% complete

Photo Details

JackieR
Stay safe!!!
November 20th, 2025  
