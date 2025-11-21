Sign up
Photo 864
Third Friday
Of the month mini reunion. Joined today by 3 of the Leicestershire clan, which was a surprise. Sand bags dragged up, lanterns swung.
Thanks for dropping by
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
3
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4462
photos
155
followers
168
following
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
862
3376
3377
3378
863
3379
864
3380
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
reunion
,
spec-ops
Beverley
ace
Wonderful happy catching up collage… special night for you all.
November 21st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Always good to meet up with friends. Wonderful collage of your meetup.
November 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
November 21st, 2025
