Photo 867
In Other News
today I commemorate 10 years since I stubbed out the last cigarette I ever smoked. According to the Stop Smoking App I used to help me, I have not smoked 73,073 cigarettes and not set fire to £35,450.00 !!
Thanks for dropping by.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
