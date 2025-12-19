Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 869
That’s A Wrap
That’s 2025 done and dusted. Out of office on, client laptop off and packed away. Back on January 5th to see what 2026 brings.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4496
photos
154
followers
166
following
238% complete
View this month »
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
Latest from all albums
3402
220
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
869
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th December 2025 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
office
,
xmas
,
doneanddusted
,
outofoffice
julia
ace
Must be a good feeling.. now enjoy the break.
December 19th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That screen wallpaper gave me a smile, love it. And the Far Side calendar. A man of taste! Enjoy your break and have a super Christmas.
December 19th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice to have an ending and then a new beginning. Have a great time off.
December 19th, 2025
Monica
Enjoy your break!
December 19th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Enjoy your break, I'm sure you've earned it.
December 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close