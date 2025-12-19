Previous
That’s A Wrap by phil_sandford
That’s A Wrap

That’s 2025 done and dusted. Out of office on, client laptop off and packed away. Back on January 5th to see what 2026 brings.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Phil Sandford

julia ace
Must be a good feeling.. now enjoy the break.
December 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That screen wallpaper gave me a smile, love it. And the Far Side calendar. A man of taste! Enjoy your break and have a super Christmas.
December 19th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice to have an ending and then a new beginning. Have a great time off.
December 19th, 2025  
Monica
Enjoy your break!
December 19th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Enjoy your break, I'm sure you've earned it.
December 19th, 2025  
