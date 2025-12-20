Previous
Another Christmas Classic by phil_sandford
Photo 870

Another Christmas Classic

There have been so so many dramatisations of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the Muppet’s Christmas Carol is fabulous, but this one, starring the late great Alastair Sim, is in my opinion, the best.

Thanks for dropping by.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2025  
Lesley ace
Nice, we watched the Albert Finney one yesterday. Possibly this one today.
December 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact