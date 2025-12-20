Sign up
Photo 870
Another Christmas Classic
There have been so so many dramatisations of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the Muppet’s Christmas Carol is fabulous, but this one, starring the late great Alastair Sim, is in my opinion, the best.
Thanks for dropping by.
20th December 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4499
photos
154
followers
166
following
238% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st December 2025 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
scrooge
,
achristmascarol
,
alastairsim
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2025
Lesley
ace
Nice, we watched the Albert Finney one yesterday. Possibly this one today.
December 21st, 2025
