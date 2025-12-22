Sign up
Previous
Photo 871
Birthday Girl
Another year of Carole tolerating me done and dusted. To celebrate we dined at The Antler, the restaurant attached to The White Hart hotel on The Bailgate in Lincoln.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
4
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4502
photos
154
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2025 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
birthday-girl
,
the-antler
Beverley
ace
Ooo happy birthday to you.🎶🎵. You look fabulous! Enjoy and laugh lots…
December 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
Happy Birthday Carole 🎉🎂
December 22nd, 2025
KV
ace
Cheers and a very happy birthday to you!
December 22nd, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely portrait of the birthday girl
December 23rd, 2025
