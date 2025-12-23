Sign up
Previous
Photo 872
Another Christmas Classic
Though this probably now comes with all sorts of trigger warnings.
It’s said that if you watch this first and then watch Die Hard, you can see Alan Rickman get punished for cheating on Emma Thompson.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4504
photos
154
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th December 2025 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
film
,
classic
,
love-actually
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
LOL! I love this movie, watch it every year. It still makes me laugh and sometimes cry.
December 24th, 2025
