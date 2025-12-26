Sign up
Photo 874
Photo 874
Lulu and the Giraffe
We picked up Lucy this afternoon and she opened her presents; she was rather taken by the giraffe (which she had fallen in love with a few weeks ago and didn’t see me buy)
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4509
photos
154
followers
166
following
239% complete
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
3411
872
3412
3413
873
3414
874
3415
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th December 2025 2:58pm
Tags
christmas
,
giraffe
,
presents
,
lucy-anne
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Awww happy girl 😊🦒
December 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely surprise!
December 26th, 2025
