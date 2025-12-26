Previous
Lulu and the Giraffe by phil_sandford
Photo 874

Lulu and the Giraffe

We picked up Lucy this afternoon and she opened her presents; she was rather taken by the giraffe (which she had fallen in love with a few weeks ago and didn’t see me buy)

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Phil Sandford

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Awww happy girl 😊🦒
December 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely surprise!
December 26th, 2025  
