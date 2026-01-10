Sign up
Previous
Photo 879
Coal Tit
A first for me, I have never seen a Coal Tit in my garden before so really pleased to capture this gorgeous looking bird on the feeder.
Thanks for dropping by.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
3
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4532
photos
150
followers
163
following
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
879
3425
878
3426
3427
3428
3429
879
3430
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th January 2026 11:57am
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
coal-tit
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely little tit ! fav
January 10th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Oh he’s wonderful. Great capture!
January 10th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fav!
January 10th, 2026
