Coal Tit by phil_sandford
Coal Tit

A first for me, I have never seen a Coal Tit in my garden before so really pleased to capture this gorgeous looking bird on the feeder.

Thanks for dropping by.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely little tit ! fav
January 10th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Oh he’s wonderful. Great capture!
January 10th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fav!
January 10th, 2026  
