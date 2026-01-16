Previous
Thai Green by phil_sandford
Thai Green

Chicken curry knocked together for Carole and my evening meal on getting in from Lincoln.

Tad hotter than we’re used to; Carole was (quietly) impressed with my rice presentation.
16th January 2026

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Pat Knowles ace
A man who cooks….never ever underestimate your worth!
January 16th, 2026  
