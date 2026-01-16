Sign up
Previous
Photo 881
Thai Green
Chicken curry knocked together for Carole and my evening meal on getting in from Lincoln.
Tad hotter than we’re used to; Carole was (quietly) impressed with my rice presentation.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4541
photos
152
followers
163
following
241% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th January 2026 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
curry
,
evening-meal
,
thaibgreen
Pat Knowles
ace
A man who cooks….never ever underestimate your worth!
January 16th, 2026
