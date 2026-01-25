Sign up
Previous
Photo 882
Relaxed Granddaughter
Love this kid (though she’d call this shot a ‘muggy’ and was not impressed).
Thanks for dropping by.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th January 2026 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
granddaughter
,
lulu
,
muggy
