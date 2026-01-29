Previous
Pheasant 2 by phil_sandford
Photo 883

Pheasant 2

Almost immediately after I'd shot the first photograph of him, he did this ..... same the camera wasn't on a faster shutter speed there wouldn't have been the blur of his wings

Thanks for dropping by
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Phil Sandford

Dianne ace
Love it and the blur adds to it.
January 30th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
January 30th, 2026  
