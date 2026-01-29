Sign up
Previous
Photo 883
Pheasant 2
Almost immediately after I'd shot the first photograph of him, he did this ..... same the camera wasn't on a faster shutter speed there wouldn't have been the blur of his wings
Thanks for dropping by
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4556
photos
151
followers
163
following
876
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
3444
882
3445
3446
3447
3448
883
3449
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th January 2026 10:24am
fence
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
pheasant
Dianne
ace
Love it and the blur adds to it.
January 30th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
January 30th, 2026
