Sunday Vinyl by phil_sandford
Sunday Vinyl

I’m left to my own devices most Sunday mornings until Carole and Lulu (if we have her) arise. I generally sit in the dining room on my mother’s old rocker chair listening to an LP and reading. Thought I’d start to share my Sunday vinyl with you all.

I think, from memory my sister, Jackie, had this back in the day; How Dare You, the last 10CC album before Lol Creme and Kevin Godley departed the band to pursue other ideas. Couple of tracks folk may recall, I’m Mandy Fly Me and Art For Arts Sake.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I do recall 10CC although not that particular album
February 1st, 2026  
JackieR ace
I love this album!! They're still a brilliant band live!!
February 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Never heard of any of these people or songs. I have my vinyl from the 60's, but I don't play I am thinking of selling if I can.
February 1st, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thought you had it (I used to listen to it now and then).

Are they still touring then? Original lineup?
February 1st, 2026  
JackieR ace
No, just Graham Gouldman these days. They do 'Donna' acapellago, always beautiful I'm tempted to book next date theyre here, but it's the day we get back from Oz, so I might doze through it!!
February 1st, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Ahhhhh. I knew Godley & Creme returned some years after they left for an album and then departed again.
February 1st, 2026  
