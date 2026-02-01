Sunday Vinyl

I’m left to my own devices most Sunday mornings until Carole and Lulu (if we have her) arise. I generally sit in the dining room on my mother’s old rocker chair listening to an LP and reading. Thought I’d start to share my Sunday vinyl with you all.



I think, from memory my sister, Jackie, had this back in the day; How Dare You, the last 10CC album before Lol Creme and Kevin Godley departed the band to pursue other ideas. Couple of tracks folk may recall, I’m Mandy Fly Me and Art For Arts Sake.