Previous
Next
Robin by phil_sandford
Photo 889

Robin

I think this is the male of the pair that are doing the most mating activity in the garden at the moment; he was strutting his stuff and preening at another Robin that, well basically, didn't seem to want to know.

Thanks for dropping by
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
244% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! just have to fav this little redbreast ! fav
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact