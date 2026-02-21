Previous
Woody by phil_sandford
Photo 890

Woody

First time I've seen the Greater Spotted Woodpecker on these feeders, both (male and female) generally go for the peanuts, or sometimes the fat balls. Always a joy to see them. We definitely have a mating pair in close vicinity to the garden
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done - super capture ! fav
February 25th, 2026  
