Sunday Vinyl

We’re back to the early seventies, 1972 to be exact, and the very first LP I ever owned, Slider by T.Rex. Despite being a rabid Quo and Queen Fan, T.Rex were the first band I fell in love with, I still listen to the albums today (all are ripped to my phone)



The music, the beat, the relative simplicity of the music was fabulous, the lyrics meaningless to 12 year old me. The lyrics today, to 65 year old me, are still pretty meaningless.



I read a review of this album only last week (hence playing it this morning) the title of which was “The Slider; Portrait of an Out of Control Ego Maniac”. The article then reviewed and dissected each track, harshly at times I thought, but brought a little understanding of what Bolan was writing about, but I think I’ll just remember the music of Marc Bolan with the innocence of my youth.



Another next week.