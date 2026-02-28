Previous
Flash of Red Calendar by phil_sandford
Flash of Red Calendar

Thoroughly enjoyed the month of February again and the Flash of Red Challenge. I have always liked B&W as a medium so to do (almost) an entire month of it is enjoyable.

Thanks for dropping by.
Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
