Sunday Vinyl

Another Sunday morning, and another quiet few hours reading the Sunday paper (digitally), drinking a cuppa and enjoying some retro vinyl.



This week it’s Queen’s seminal fourth album A Night At The Opera. Queen were that incredible band that transcended all of my family, in that all four of us siblings loved them and our Mother liked ‘some’ of their stuff. Unheard of. My Father? Well he couldn’t get past Freddie on TOTP a year or so earlier, with his fingernails on one hand adorned with black nail varnish as he sung Seven Sea of Rye.



I think, if memory serves me correctly, Jackie (@30pics4jackiesdiamond) had this first and then I bought it; Richard and Andrew came to Queen later. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the four of us don’t have every album Queen released in one format or another.



I’ll get back to paper now and read more on how the world has gone crazy in the last 24 hours and wish for the more stable times of 1975.



Thanks for dropping by.