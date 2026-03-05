Previous
First Cut by phil_sandford
Photo 894

First Cut

of the year. Quite a bit of moss which will be down to me to sort as I've cancelled my contract with Green Thumb who were basically turning up every couple of months doing very little and charging me £80 for the privilidge.

Thanks for dropping by
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
244% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done ! my lawns in desperate need !!
March 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact