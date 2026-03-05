Sign up
Previous
Photo 894
First Cut
of the year. Quite a bit of moss which will be down to me to sort as I've cancelled my contract with Green Thumb who were basically turning up every couple of months doing very little and charging me £80 for the privilidge.
Thanks for dropping by
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4605
photos
151
followers
162
following
244% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th March 2026 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunny
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
outdoor
,
bluesky
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done ! my lawns in desperate need !!
March 5th, 2026
