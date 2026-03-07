Previous
Office Upgrade by phil_sandford
Photo 895

Office Upgrade

A couple of new bookcases (Ikea Billy) to the office in readiness for the next DIY project upstairs.

7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Lou Ann ace
Such a great office. I like your desk shape.
March 7th, 2026  
