Previous
Sunday Vinyl by phil_sandford
Photo 895

Sunday Vinyl

Another Sunday morning with a couple of hours of peace and quiet; early morning cup of tea and a piece of history from my vinyl collection.

Frampton Comes Alive, in my opinion the second best live album ever. I don’t know whether Frampton went into the studio after it was recorded and overdubbed or not, but it is a fabulous album and of its time. I had never heard of Frampton when I first heard the single ‘Show Me The Way’ back in 1976 and bought it; my parents got me this album for Christmas of that year.

Thanks for dropping by
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
245% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact