Sunday Vinyl

Another Sunday morning with a couple of hours of peace and quiet; early morning cup of tea and a piece of history from my vinyl collection.



Frampton Comes Alive, in my opinion the second best live album ever. I don’t know whether Frampton went into the studio after it was recorded and overdubbed or not, but it is a fabulous album and of its time. I had never heard of Frampton when I first heard the single ‘Show Me The Way’ back in 1976 and bought it; my parents got me this album for Christmas of that year.



