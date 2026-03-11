Here We Go Again #01

This time the back bedroom, used as a laundry room and occasionaly somebody sleeps in it. Original 21 year old carpet (with original underlay which has disintegrated). It’s been decorated a couple of times, full wallpaper and currently a feature wall with paper.



Grandkids know it as ‘the blue room’ and I intend to keep that colour scheme ……. we shall see.



This’ll be a slow burn project, there’s no hurry, but I’m sure Carole will comment that when I do these things it’s always anything but ‘slow.’



Thanks for dropping by