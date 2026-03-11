Previous
Here We Go Again #01 by phil_sandford
Photo 896

Here We Go Again #01

This time the back bedroom, used as a laundry room and occasionaly somebody sleeps in it. Original 21 year old carpet (with original underlay which has disintegrated). It’s been decorated a couple of times, full wallpaper and currently a feature wall with paper.

Grandkids know it as ‘the blue room’ and I intend to keep that colour scheme ……. we shall see.

This’ll be a slow burn project, there’s no hurry, but I’m sure Carole will comment that when I do these things it’s always anything but ‘slow.’

Thanks for dropping by
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Barb ace
I'll be looking forward to seeing the finished remodel! :-)
March 11th, 2026  
