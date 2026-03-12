Sign up
Photo 897
Here We Go Again #02
4 strips off, and sadly quite a bit of paint (down to plaster). I’ll sort it with sanding, bonding and then put up lining paper before painting.
Hey ho
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Those Little Extras
iPhone 16 Pro
11th March 2026 4:57pm
Tags
bedroom
,
diy
,
day2
,
philsdiy
