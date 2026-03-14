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Here We Go Again #03 by phil_sandford
Photo 898

Here We Go Again #03

Couple of hours work this morning removing last of the wallpaper (carefully around the plug socket) and lifting majority of the carpet (hoovering up the dust that the 21 year old underlay had turned into).

Need to sand this entire wall, then ‘bond it’ (bonding coming from Amazon today) and then mist coat/seal before I hang the lining paper. Then it’s the ceiling and a trip to get choose colour I’ll be painting the room with Carole (I’m male, I work in 8 colours (Teal is not a colour)).

Quick trip to council tip now and then settle in for final day of this year’s Six Nations Championship.

Thanks for dropping by.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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