Here We Go Again #03

Couple of hours work this morning removing last of the wallpaper (carefully around the plug socket) and lifting majority of the carpet (hoovering up the dust that the 21 year old underlay had turned into).



Need to sand this entire wall, then ‘bond it’ (bonding coming from Amazon today) and then mist coat/seal before I hang the lining paper. Then it’s the ceiling and a trip to get choose colour I’ll be painting the room with Carole (I’m male, I work in 8 colours (Teal is not a colour)).



Quick trip to council tip now and then settle in for final day of this year’s Six Nations Championship.



Thanks for dropping by.