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Sunday Vinyl by phil_sandford
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Sunday Vinyl

Another Sunday morning with a cuppa and the papers and a look back at some vinyl classics.

This is the first, and by far away the greatest, album Marvin Lee Aday (AKA Meat Loaf) ever released. He had other good albums but he never netterwd Bat Out Of Hell.

Hell of a life also, ran away from an abusive home, somehow wound up in Hair, then The Rocky Horror Picture Show and then by chance met a budding songwriter, Jim Steinman and the rest is history.

“Like a bat out of hell, I'll be gone when the morning comes.”
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I had this! So iconic. So many good tracks.
March 15th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
What a life!
March 15th, 2026  
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