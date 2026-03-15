Sunday Vinyl

Another Sunday morning with a cuppa and the papers and a look back at some vinyl classics.



This is the first, and by far away the greatest, album Marvin Lee Aday (AKA Meat Loaf) ever released. He had other good albums but he never netterwd Bat Out Of Hell.



Hell of a life also, ran away from an abusive home, somehow wound up in Hair, then The Rocky Horror Picture Show and then by chance met a budding songwriter, Jim Steinman and the rest is history.



“Like a bat out of hell, I'll be gone when the morning comes.”