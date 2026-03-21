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Previous
Photo 900
Connor and Friend
Taken at the Space centre as we leaving (Connor said he was standing like Woody)
Thanks for dropping by.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st March 2026 1:44pm
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woody
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leicester
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buzzlightyear
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spacecentre
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