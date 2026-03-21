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Connor and Friend by phil_sandford
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Connor and Friend

Taken at the Space centre as we leaving (Connor said he was standing like Woody)

Thanks for dropping by.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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