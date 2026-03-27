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Previous
Photo 903
Bar
We popped into The Greyhound in Burton on the Wolds for lunch; the pub is two centuries old, the village dates back to the 10th Century.
I had fillet of Venison and Carole had Hinters Chicken. Home now, replete and tired, but with one less thing to worry us.
Thanks for dropping by.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
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Album
Those Little Extras
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th March 2026 1:16pm
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Pat Knowles
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What a lovely looking pub, nothing better than out to lunch then a very easy supper.
March 27th, 2026
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