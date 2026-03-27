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Bar by phil_sandford
Photo 903

Bar

We popped into The Greyhound in Burton on the Wolds for lunch; the pub is two centuries old, the village dates back to the 10th Century.

I had fillet of Venison and Carole had Hinters Chicken. Home now, replete and tired, but with one less thing to worry us.

Thanks for dropping by.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Pat Knowles ace
What a lovely looking pub, nothing better than out to lunch then a very easy supper.
March 27th, 2026  
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