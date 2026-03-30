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Here We Go Again #04 by phil_sandford
Photo 905

Here We Go Again #04

A bit of a gal since I last did anything in here, I needed to order a couple of things. Over the weekend I filled holes (nails and air rifle pellet (don’t ask)). This afternoon I sanded the entire wall that I removed the wallpaper from and the other walls where I had filled holes. I’ll leave this to settle then wash the walls and then coat with Zinser Peel Stop.

I finish work tomorrow, for good or for a few weeks I’m yet to know, so I will hopefully be able to crack on with this in the coming days, thank fully there’s no hurry.

30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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