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Previous
Photo 916
Here We Go Again #09
Beginning to hang the lining paper on the wall that had the decorative wallpaper that didn’t come off perfectly 8 photographs ago.
When that’s up, any hairline gaps between strips will be caulked and sanded and then Carole can assist in choosing the colour (I’m a bloke, I only work in 8 colours (Taupe is not a colour)).
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Album
Those Little Extras
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th April 2026 11:29am
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