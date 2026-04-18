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My Happy Place by phil_sandford
Photo 917

My Happy Place

Tigers v Newcastle. Kick Off was exactly 12 hours after my alarm went off.

Fabulous game with Tigers annihilating Newcastle in the Leicesterhire sunshine.

Thanks for dropping by.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Carole Sandford ace
Amazing result!
April 18th, 2026  
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