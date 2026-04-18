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Previous
Photo 917
My Happy Place
Tigers v Newcastle. Kick Off was exactly 12 hours after my alarm went off.
Fabulous game with Tigers annihilating Newcastle in the Leicesterhire sunshine.
Thanks for dropping by.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th April 2026 2:54pm
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leicester-tigers
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welford-road
Carole Sandford
ace
Amazing result!
April 18th, 2026
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