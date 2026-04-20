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Here We Go Again #10 by phil_sandford
Photo 919

Here We Go Again #10

Lining paper up on that back wall, the small, hairline, gaps between the rolls of paper filled with fine filler, skirting, doors and ceilings masked off for sealing.

It's coming on ...........
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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