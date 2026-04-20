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Previous
Photo 919
Here We Go Again #10
Lining paper up on that back wall, the small, hairline, gaps between the rolls of paper filled with fine filler, skirting, doors and ceilings masked off for sealing.
It's coming on ...........
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th April 2026 12:27pm
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