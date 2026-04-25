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Here We Go Again #12 by phil_sandford
Photo 920

Here We Go Again #12

Lining paper has been primed with an undercoat (who knew you needed to prime lining paper?) and where the paste reactivated that’s been fixed also.

Started to cut out ……. which is my absolute least favourite bit of painting.

Oh yeah, we have a new ceiling light shade.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done I love your care and thoroughness in the prep and decorating this room - like watching a master at work ! Just had a bedroom decorated - sacked for a shoddy job and re employed a decent reputable painter and decorator to decorate G's bedroom ! I couldn't live with the 1st cowboy's attempt - wished that I was still up to doing it myself - but those times have passed ! FAV
April 25th, 2026  
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