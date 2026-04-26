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Sunday Vinyl by phil_sandford
Photo 921

Sunday Vinyl

The second of the two Record Store Day purchases from my very early start last Friday, a rare collection of re-recorded ‘hits’ from Marc Bolan.

Shortly before Bolan died in a car crash on 16 September 1977 he had had a very successful TV show on ITV where he introduced many artists from the then Punk genus aswell as friends; David Bowie was on the final show just 2 weeks before Bolan died.

This album is the re-recordings of all the songs Bolan ‘mimed’ to that he had re-recorded before filming began.

A blast from my very early past.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Absolutely adored Marc Bolan and was heartbroken when he died so young. This is a fabulous gem to have in your collection.
April 26th, 2026  
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