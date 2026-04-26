Sunday Vinyl

The second of the two Record Store Day purchases from my very early start last Friday, a rare collection of re-recorded ‘hits’ from Marc Bolan.



Shortly before Bolan died in a car crash on 16 September 1977 he had had a very successful TV show on ITV where he introduced many artists from the then Punk genus aswell as friends; David Bowie was on the final show just 2 weeks before Bolan died.



This album is the re-recordings of all the songs Bolan ‘mimed’ to that he had re-recorded before filming began.



A blast from my very early past.