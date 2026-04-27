Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 922
Newark Castle
Built in the mid 12th Century, originally built from wood, converted to stone at the end of the 12th Century. Much of it was destroyed during the English Civil War in 1648.
Thanks for dropping by.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4694
photos
151
followers
163
following
252% complete
View this month »
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
Latest from all albums
3533
3534
3535
920
921
3536
922
3537
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th April 2026 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trent
,
newark-castle
,
englishcivilwar
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close