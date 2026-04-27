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Newark Castle by phil_sandford
Photo 922

Newark Castle

Built in the mid 12th Century, originally built from wood, converted to stone at the end of the 12th Century. Much of it was destroyed during the English Civil War in 1648.

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27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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