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Photo 953
All Saints Church
In the Village.
Thanks for dropping by
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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6
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Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th July 2026 11:55am
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church
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village
Renee Salamon
ace
What a beautiful old church and setting
July 5th, 2026
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