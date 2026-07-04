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All Saints Church by phil_sandford
Photo 953

All Saints Church

In the Village.

Thanks for dropping by
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Renee Salamon ace
What a beautiful old church and setting
July 5th, 2026  
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