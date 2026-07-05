Sunday Vinyl

Didn’t get the chance to do this last Sunday, we had house guests, the weather was horrendous and I had man flu (in other words a bad case of Lassa Fever) which made it impossible. Quiet moment today before the house erupts so taking a listen to last year’s ’Record Store Day’ offering from Queen, the De Lane Lea Demos, which I picked up the other week on eBay.



In late 1971, De Lane Lea needed a rock band to test their new studio equipment and acoustics. Because Brian May and Roger Taylor’s pre-Queen band, Smile, had previously used the studio's old Kingsway location, Queen volunteered for the job. In exchange for helping engineer Louie Austin calibrate the desks, the band was rewarded with free studio time to record high-quality demos to pitch to record labels.



The rest, as they say, is history.