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38°c by phil_sandford
Photo 955

38°c

Or for my friends across the pond, 100.4°f

This was as we parked after the 12 mile drive into Lincoln earlier this afternoon, it had dropped from the 42°c it was telling me when Carole and I got into the car on my drive.

Heat is fine, the humidity not so much.

10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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bkb in the city ace
That is very hot. A cool 16 C here in Edmonton
July 10th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Yup - it’s tough and uncomfortable, and the dogs are confused that they have to wait until 11pm for their walk. Phew!
July 10th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Yes, the combination of the heat and humidity is just awful. Stay safe and hydrated.
July 10th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Hot here but not nearly like that - yet.
July 10th, 2026  
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