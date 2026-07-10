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Previous
Photo 955
38°c
Or for my friends across the pond, 100.4°f
This was as we parked after the 12 mile drive into Lincoln earlier this afternoon, it had dropped from the 42°c it was telling me when Carole and I got into the car on my drive.
Heat is fine, the humidity not so much.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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4
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th July 2026 3:20pm
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hotdamnhot
bkb in the city
ace
That is very hot. A cool 16 C here in Edmonton
July 10th, 2026
Lesley
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Yup - it’s tough and uncomfortable, and the dogs are confused that they have to wait until 11pm for their walk. Phew!
July 10th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Yes, the combination of the heat and humidity is just awful. Stay safe and hydrated.
July 10th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Hot here but not nearly like that - yet.
July 10th, 2026
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