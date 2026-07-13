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Mrs Tiggywinkle by phil_sandford
Photo 957

Mrs Tiggywinkle

Carole’s Hedgehog from last night was back taking on fluid from the low water bath.

Thanks for dropping by.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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