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Previous
Photo 957
Mrs Tiggywinkle
Carole’s Hedgehog from last night was back taking on fluid from the low water bath.
Thanks for dropping by.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th July 2026 5:12pm
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