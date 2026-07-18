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Previous
Photo 958
New Camera
Traded my RX10 Mk4 for the new Mk5 this morning ………..Ooops
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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5
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th July 2026 1:15pm
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