Previous
Sunday Vinyl by phil_sandford
Photo 959

Sunday Vinyl

Up early today, quick cuppa and a listen to the first side of this classic from Reginald Dwight aka Elton John.

Heading up to Far Ings Nature Reserve to see what I can see …..
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Great album..
July 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact