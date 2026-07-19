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Previous
Photo 959
Sunday Vinyl
Up early today, quick cuppa and a listen to the first side of this classic from Reginald Dwight aka Elton John.
Heading up to Far Ings Nature Reserve to see what I can see …..
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Album
Those Little Extras
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th July 2026 7:19am
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elton-john
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sunday-vinyl
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julia
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Great album..
July 19th, 2026
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