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Previous
Photo 960
Sunflower 🌻
Tall 🌻 towering over the others at Stourton Estate this evening.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
22nd July 2026 4:30pm
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outdoor
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sunflowers
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stourton
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🌻
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful photo😊
July 22nd, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Such happy flowers……this one is a very rich yellow!
July 22nd, 2026
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