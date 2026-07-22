Previous
Sunflower 🌻 by phil_sandford
Photo 960

Sunflower 🌻

Tall 🌻 towering over the others at Stourton Estate this evening.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful photo😊
July 22nd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Such happy flowers……this one is a very rich yellow!
July 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact