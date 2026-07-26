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Sunday Vinyl by phil_sandford
Photo 961

Sunday Vinyl

House to ourselves for quite sometime so back to the usual Sunday morning routine; Carole upstairs catching up with her sleep and me up with the larks reading the Sunday papers with a bucket of tea and listening to ‘old’ vinyl.

Today we’re back to the Summer of 1976 (when the weather wasn’t that different to this year’s) and Stevie Wonder’s seminal offering Songs In The Key Of Life. I borrowed this back in ‘76 from a mate at school and liked it, but not enough to buy it. I saw it the other week in a record shop I call into now and then when in town and couldn’t resist. Have finally put it on the turntable and it’s good as I recall from fifty years ago.

Thanks for dropping by.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

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@phil_sandford
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