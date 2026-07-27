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Partner in Photography by phil_sandford
Photo 962

Partner in Photography

Taken this afternoon in the Governer’s House as Carole was drinking her cafetière of tea.

Thanks for dropping by.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Beverley ace
beautiful happy smiley photo...
July 27th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely portrait!
July 27th, 2026  
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