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Previous
Photo 962
Partner in Photography
Taken this afternoon in the Governer’s House as Carole was drinking her cafetière of tea.
Thanks for dropping by.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th July 2026 2:47pm
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newark
,
tea
,
carole
,
we-indoors
,
governer’s-house
Beverley
ace
beautiful happy smiley photo...
July 27th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely portrait!
July 27th, 2026
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