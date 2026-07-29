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Previous
Photo 963
Latest Dahlia
The latest Dahlia to flower (they’re all struggling with the weather, the new ones particularly).
Thanks for dropping by.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
29th July 2026 4:10pm
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Sue Cooper
ace
At least they're surviving. We were down to 3 dahlias this year and 2 were a complete disaster. I'll just enjoy yours.
July 29th, 2026
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