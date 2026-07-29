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Latest Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 963

Latest Dahlia

The latest Dahlia to flower (they’re all struggling with the weather, the new ones particularly).

Thanks for dropping by.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Sue Cooper ace
At least they're surviving. We were down to 3 dahlias this year and 2 were a complete disaster. I'll just enjoy yours.
July 29th, 2026  
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