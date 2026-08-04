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Previous
Photo 966
Old Dahlia
This is one from a few years back that has survived the winter (I don’t lift them) and is surviving the current drought.
Thanks for dropping by.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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5
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
4th August 2026 12:46pm
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