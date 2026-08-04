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Old Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 966

Old Dahlia

This is one from a few years back that has survived the winter (I don’t lift them) and is surviving the current drought.

Thanks for dropping by.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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